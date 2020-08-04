Door-to-door: Lady Leafs painting Geneseo green from home

Geneseo baseball mowed a heart into their field, but the Lady Leafs have their own take on staying positive.

GENESEO, Ill. — With the season in limbo, the Lady Leafs are doing what they can off the pitch.

"Them [IHSA] pushing it back gave me a little bit of hope but not being able to practice with the team makes it harder for all of us," said senior Keeli Frerichs "So it's been great to see all the girls have been practicing on their own."

In a time like this, it would be easy to focus on the negative more than the positive, but that's not what the Geneseo girls soccer team has been doing at all.

"We're all just trying to put our worries aside and we're just trying to be hopeful with everything." said Frerichs.

As a senior captain, Frerichs knows she plays a key role in keeping the team's spirit up.

"I just want them to keep a positive attitude," said Frerichs. "I'm trying to keep a positive attitude that we can all go out there sometime."

While they wait for that answer, the Lady Leafs have their own take on what Geneseo baseball did to their field.

"On the baseball field, the baseball people did the heart on the diamond," said Frerichs. "This is our way of keeping ourselves into the season and keeping ourselves motivated."

They're doing so without leaving home.

"I just thought it would be a great idea for our whole team to get involved in," said Frerichs. "I sent it to our group chat and said 'hey, we can come together as a team and unite as one and we can decorate our doors and keep our spirits up hoping we can have a season.'"

Even if they can't, Frerichs has an idea.

"Maybe if we don't [have a season], we can all just have pickup games over the summer." said Frerichs.