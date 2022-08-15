Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series

The Southeast Little League team's World Series bid begins later this week against the Great Lakes Region champion.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12.

The World Series follows a double-elimination format for most of its run, meaning teams can lose once and still make their way to the finals through a loser's bracket.

The tournament bracket is split into two halves — United States and International. Teams from the United States will compete up the bracket for the chance to take on the best team from outside the country in the World Series Championship.

Iowa's first match is scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18 at 2 p.m. CTD against Indiana, the Great Lakes Region champion.

The match is set to be broadcast on cable on ESPN and online through ESPN.com. WQAD News 8 will also provide updates on the game on air and online.