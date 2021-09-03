Cubs' Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

A spokesman for the team says Ross and Hoyer are both vaccinated and are quarantining.

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team says Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with the Cubs' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There was no word on any players being unavailable.

According to ESPN, all non-playing Cubs employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4. As of Thursday, at least 90% of the team's employees have been vaccinated.