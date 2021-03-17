COVID precautions forced Easton Valley's two biggest fans to watch games from home, but return in time for state

Dan Beck's wife and son watched games from the sidelines for more than 30 years until COVID-19 hit.

PRESTON, Iowa — Making it to the IHSAA State Basketball Tournament is special for anyone from the fans, the players, and coaches. But a trip to the 2021 State Tournament was perhaps most meaningful for two members of Easton Valley's bench who never check into the game.

Dan Beck has been the River Hawks'/Preston head coach for more than four decades. He's a Preston grad himself, growing up on a farm near town.

"The (former) head coach, Al Rabenold, who then went to Montezuma, called me and said 'Hey, I just took a job in my hometown. Make sure you get your name in to be my replacement.'" said Dan. "Been there ever since."

Coach Beck has reached more than 700 career wins but he hasn't done it alone.

"He's not as intense off the court of course," said Carla Beck, Dan's wife.

Carla has joined Beck on the sidelines throughout the years. They're high school sweethearts.

"I sometimes call her our team doctor," said Dan. "She's had to take care of kids that have gotten hurt. I couldn't ask for more from her."

Their son, Matt, has been there too. Matt, a 1999 Preston grad, has Down Syndrome.

"It's been nearly 30 years that he's been sitting on the bench with us," said Dan.

Matt said he likes everything about being with the team. But this season was a little bit different.

"It was hard for me this year but I tried not to complain about it because it was a lot harder for them. A lot harder," said Dan.

Matt has high risk for COVID complications so during an undefeated season, Matt and Carla stayed home, watching games on their projector screen.

"It wasn't the same," said Carla.

But then came the Substate Final in Maquoketa. Easton Valley defeated New London to punch its ticket to State.

"For these guys to do what they've done, go undefeated and make it to State, it's just been unbelievable," said Dan after the big win.

It was unbelievable but also unforgettable.

"Them making such a sacrifice the entire year that I just needed to make sure that they knew how much I appreciated them," said Dan.

Matt and Carla got to watch the game in-person. In the middle of all of the celebrations, Coach Beck and the team paused to wave to Matt and Carla watching from and office overlooking the court.

"I can't put it into words," said Carla. "It just meant an awful lot."

They couldn't miss the River Hawks first trip back to state in several years either.

"Last time we were here, Matt was on the bench right next to me and she was on the bench behind us so it was kind of the same as it had been before," said Dan.

It was little bit of familiarity in a year without much.

"It really sucked this year not being able to have him at games," said Porter Fuegen, an Easton Valley senior. "To have him at the State Tournament and get to watch that was just really cool."