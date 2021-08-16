COVID-19 outbreak puts pause on varsity football at ROWVA

The health department was expected to contact all those impacted, who would need to quarantine.

ONEIDA, Ill. — Practice for the varsity football team at ROWVA is on pause after a COVID-19 outbreak was found within the program.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 15, the district's superintendent, Joe Sornberger, said that the health department would be contacting anyone who needed to quarantine. The Knox County Health Department discovered the outbreak.

"Please monitor your child for COVID-19 related symptoms and contact the high school office if symptoms occur," read Sornberger's post.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, symptoms to watch for are:

Fever (100.4°F or higher)

New onset of moderate to severe headache

Shortness of breath

New cough

Sore throat

Vomiting

Diarrhea

New loss of sense of taste or smell

Fatigue from unknown cause

Muscle or body aches from unknown cause

Because of the outbreak, a community night that was scheduled for August 20 has been cancelled.