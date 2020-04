Runners choose the length and course (or treadmill), and proceeds go towards those working on the frontline.

MOLINE, Ill. — The running community in the Quad Cities has been getting bigger and bigger. Even during these difficult times, they're staying active.

The Quad Cities COVID-19K Virtual Run is taking place now and throughout all of April. You can choose to walk or run a 5k, quarter marathon, or a COVID-19K. Runners also choose their own course, route, or treadmill.