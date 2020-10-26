Tired of constant voting reminders on Facebook? Here's how to stop them

If you're annoyed, you're not alone.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are encouraging everyone to vote or register to vote if they haven't already. But this can be more like harassment if you've already registered or you simply don't care.

There are ways to turn them off on Facebook, here's how.

The first step is to hit the three lines on the bottom right bar of the Facebook mobile app. Then scroll all the way down to "see more."

After that scroll to the town hall option and click that.

Once you've done that you should see options to turn different settings off. Get rid of the ones that are bothering you and you're done!

Facebook says 4.4 million people registered to vote for the 2020 U.S. election through their apps and reminders.

According to CNBC, the company set a goal in June to help 4 million people register to vote in the upcoming election through Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.

Facebook claims to have helped 2 million people register in 2016 and 2018.