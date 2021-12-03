It's the first event being held at the Tax Slayer Center since last March when the same event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

MOLINE, Ill. — The Hoops in the Heartland Basketball Tournament started March 11th. Teams from the Missouri Valley Conference are playing four days of games at the Tax Slayer Center.

Despite seating capacity for 10,000 people, only 50 fans will be allowed inside during games. It’s due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Illinois.

Executives at the Tax Slayer Center say they submitted a waiver to the state asking to operate at 10% capacity, which would be 1,000 fans. The state however turned the Center down.

Each team gave out 25 tickets to players. Lucky family members sat in the stands during the first game Thursday between Southern Illinois University and Indiana State. Amy and Joshua Katcher came to cheer on their freshman daughter, AJ Katcher. She plays for SIU.

Amy saying, “It’s basically just been family. I know she looks for us to see if we’re in the stands for her.”

It won’t be hard for AJ to find her parents this time, with the stadium near empty. Kory Brockmeyer attended the game to watch his daughter play for SIU as well.

He says it’s disappointing more family and friends can’t watch in person. “We usually have quite a few people come to watch her, but she’s happy to be playing.”

The players have been tested regularly with help from Genesis Health System. Representatives for the Tax Slayer Center shared fans would have a survey to fill out with basic questions about their current health.

Brett Stumbo came to cheer for his daughter Callan. She’s a freshman playing for Indiana State. He says him and his wife have been to one other game at Drake University, in Des Moines. There he said more fans were in the stands, but everyone was distanced.

For Stumbo there are some benefits to the fan limits. Ultimately though, he prefers the packed stadium. “In a way you kind of get nice seats and don’t have to work around anybody. But it’s kind of nice having the bigger fan base I would say.”

Joshua Katcher says the new normal has become second nature for his daughter AJ. She’s been tested roughly 50 times. “She probably could give the test herself. She said there was somebody new giving the test and because she’s had it so many times, they asked her opinion, how good it was.”

These parents have seen their athletes play all across the Midwest, and they say it’s different everywhere you go. One thing remains the same no matter the arena. Amy Katcher saying, “They get to play which is amazing.”

The Tax Slayer Center says they’re using the event as a trial run for bigger events once they get the go ahead from the state. New COVID-19 friendly features include touchless sinks and hand dryers as well as toilet flushers in the bathrooms.

There’s also UV lights on the escalator railings to clean for germs. Food and drink orders are done from an app on your phone in your seat.