Matt Campbell tears up saying goodbye to winningest class in ISU history at senior game

AMES, Iowa — The Cyclones' last home game Friday was bittersweet, with ISU pulling off a 48-14 victory over TCU and head coach Matt Campbell recognizing his seniors with a tearful goodbye.
This senior class was a special one—the winningest in school history. They also made it to a bowl game every year. The Cyclones are going for their fifth consecutive bowl appearance this season, but they'll wait until Dec. 5 to find out where they're headed.
Campbell embraced each of the team's 23 seniors before Friday's game.
ISU football senior class
Corey Dunn (#0)
Tarique Milton (#1)
Datrone Young (#2)
Jaquan Amos (#6)
Chase Allen (#11)
Brock Purdy (#15)
Mike Rose (#23)
Parker Rickert (#23)
Anthony Johnson Jr. (#26)
O'Rien Vance (#34)
Jake Hummel (#35)
Derek Greiner (#53)
Zach Petersen (#55)
Colin Newell (#57)
Eyioma Uwazurike (#58)
Sean Foster (#75)
Charlie Kolar (#88)
Tucker Robertson (#95)
Connor Assalley (#96)
