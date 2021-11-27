x
College

Matt Campbell tears up saying goodbye to winningest class in ISU history at senior game

Iowa State pulled off a 48-14 win over TCU in the last home game of the season.

AMES, Iowa — The Cyclones' last home game Friday was bittersweet, with ISU pulling off a 48-14 victory over TCU and head coach Matt Campbell recognizing his seniors with a tearful goodbye.

This senior class was a special one—the winningest in school history. They also made it to a bowl game every year. The Cyclones are going for their fifth consecutive bowl appearance this season, but they'll wait until Dec. 5 to find out where they're headed.

Campbell embraced each of the team's 23 seniors before Friday's game.

ISU football senior class

Corey Dunn (#0)

Tarique Milton (#1)

Datrone Young (#2)

Andrew Mevis (#5)

Rory Walling (#6)

Jaquan Amos (#6)

Xavier Hutchinson (#8)

Chase Allen (#11)

Greg Eisworth II (#12)

Brock Purdy (#15)

Mike Rose (#23)

Parker Rickert (#23)

Anthony Johnson Jr. (#26)

O'Rien Vance (#34)

Jake Hummel (#35)

Derek Greiner (#53)

Zach Petersen (#55)

Colin Newell (#57)

Eyioma Uwazurike (#58)

Sean Foster (#75)

Charlie Kolar (#88)

Tucker Robertson (#95)

Connor Assalley (#96)

