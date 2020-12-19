Live updates: No. 6 Iowa State, No. 10 Oklahoma face off in Big 12 Championship Game

Saturday's kickoff between the Cyclones and Sooners is set for 11 a.m. on Local 5/ABC.

If Iowa State wants a shot at the College Football Playoff, it has to start with a win Saturday against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The teams have already met this year—a 37-30 ISU win in Ames on Oct. 3—but that is the last loss the Sooners have suffered, reeling off six straight wins after a 1-2 start to the year.

The Cyclones had a rough start to the year as well, falling to Louisiana 31-14 to begin the season on Sept. 12. Since then, Matt Campbell's squad has gone 8-1, with its defeat in that stretch a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 24.

Saturday's kickoff between No. 6 Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma is set for 11 a.m. on Local 5/ABC.

Live stats can be viewed here

First Quarter

14:27 | Starting from their own 25, Oklahoma starts with a 3-yard run and a 13-yard pass. Asheem Young flagged for targeting but the play is under review.

Ruling is confirmed and Young is disqualified.

15:00 | ISU wins the toss and defers to the second half. Kickoff goes out of bounds and OU will start with good field position.

Pregame

You will see this a lot today on Iowa State Twitter so I’ll go ahead and throw this out also. pic.twitter.com/UXDBAcigtd — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) December 19, 2020

Let's talk College Football Playoff. The Cyclones, ranked No. 6 in the CFP, have an outside chance at making it into the Playoff.

Here's how it could work, per ESPN:

(The scenario: Iowa State beats Oklahoma + No. 2 Notre Dame beats Clemson + No. 1 Alabama beats No. 7 Florida + No. 5 Texas A&M beats Tennessee + No. 4 Ohio State beats No. 14 Northwestern + No. 9 Cincinnati beats No. 23 Tulsa)

So in this case we've got the No. 5 and No. 6 teams battling for a clear open spot -- in the Predictor's mind -- after Clemson is knocked out. Both Texas A&M and Iowa State pick up wins over championship weekend, but the No. 6 team earns the better victory and earns a conference championship. Is that enough? The Predictor leans yes. It's close though: Iowa State would have a 36% chance to get in and Texas A&M would have a 31% shot. I've already noted that Iowa State's inclusion in the playoff would be completely nonsensical, but we're not really here to talk about who should get in, but rather who will get in. The Cyclones do have a shot.

We 𝙉𝙀𝙀𝘿 to know who's in.



On Sunday, we'll find out. 👀



➡️ #CFBPlayoff Selection Show

📆 Sunday, December 20

⏰ Noon ET

📺 @ESPN

📱 ESPN app



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/mRfMaQhO7p — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 18, 2020

The Saturday slate (Top 10 CFP teams)

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (ABC)

No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m. (FOX)

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida, 7 p.m. (CBS)

No. 23 Tulsa vs. No. 9 Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (ABC)

Vanderbilt vs. No. 8 Georgia, CANCELED (COVID-19 protocols)

Another game of note: The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game between No. 19 Louisiana and No. 12 Coastal Carolina (who is undefeated) has also been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

WATCH: Previewing the Big 12 title game on "CyHawk Gameday"