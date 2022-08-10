No. 22 Longhorns take momentum into Iowa State clash

Texas hammered Oklahoma 49-0 last week, while Iowa State has lost three straight games by a total of 11 points.

AUSTIN, Texas — Iowa State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) at No. 22 Texas (4-2, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Texas by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 14-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With four straight games against AP Top 25 opponents on deck, the Longhorns can't afford to drop this game against the struggling Cyclones. Texas has bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech to win two in a row and should have plenty of confidence after hammering Oklahoma 49-0 last week.

Iowa State has lost three straight games by a total of 11 points. The Cyclones haven't lost four in a row since 2016, coach Matt Campbell's first season.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State defensive line vs. Texas offensive line. DE Will McDonald IV had two of the Cyclones' three sacks against Kansas State last week and needs only two to set the Big 12 career record. The Cyclones are among the top run-stopping teams in the nation at 91 yards per game.

The Longhorns' starting offensive linemen have given up a combined four sacks and paved the way for Bijan Robinson to average better than 5 yards per carry and 100 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: QB Hunter Dekkers has thrown for just three touchdowns and been intercepted three times in three Big 12 games, and only four passes have gone for more than 20 yards in his two road games. He'll need to raise his game against the conference's No. 2 pass defense.

Texas: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders has caught 15 passes for 189 yards in three Big 12 games and he has four touchdowns in the last two. That nearly matches the production of the Longhorns' top receiver, Xavier Worthy.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson leads the nation with 57 catches and has had at least eight in all six games.

The Longhorns' Robinson leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards (141.3 ypg), rushing touchdowns (10) and total TDs (11) and is second in rushing (107.5 ypg).

The Longhorns are averaging 40.5 points per game since losing 20-10 to Alabama on Sept. 10.

The Cyclones gave up a season-high 388 yards to Kansas State last week but 149 came on two plays.

Over its last 19 games, ISU has allowed an average of 6.8 points in second halves.

