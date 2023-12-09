Ohio hopes to upset Iowa State as Cyclones look to bounce back Saturday

Second-year QB Rocco Brecht will lead the Cyclones after they managed just one touchdown in a 20-13 loss to Iowa last week.

ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio Bobcats will look for a signature win when Iowa State of the Big 12 visits on Saturday. The Bobcats, picked to win the Mid-American Conference, could give the Cyclones a game if their NFL prospect quarterback Kurtis Rourke can find a rhythm.

Iowa State will be without quarterback Hunter Dekkers and other key players because of a gambling scandal. Second-year QB Rocco Brecht will lead the Cyclones after they managed just one touchdown in a 20-13 loss to Iowa last week.

Iowa State (1-1) at Ohio (2-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

Line: Iowa State by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa State leads 8-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cyclones are without quarterback Hunter Dekkers and some other players because of a gambling scandal. Behind second-year quarterback Rocco Brecht, Iowa State didn't score its first and only touchdown of the game until late in a 20-13 loss to Iowa last Saturday. With Dekkers out, the Bobcats — picked by many to win the Mid-American Conference — have a better chance of giving the Cyclones a game on Ohio's home field in Athens. Ohio outlasted Florida Atlantic on the road 17-10 last week with quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the reigning conference player of the year, returning to the lineup after he was sidelined with an injury in the opener. An upset of the Big 12 team would give the Bobcats a signature win.

MATCHUP

Brecht vs. Ohio defense. The Bobcats held FAU to just 178 yards passing and bottled up its run game. Brecht threw a lot last week against the Hawkeyes with uneven results. He completed 23 of 44 for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: Receiver Jaden Higgins, who had 757 passing yards and 10 TDs in 2022 at Eastern Kentucky, had eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown against Iowa.

Ohio: The Bobcats' success depends on Rourke, an NFL prospect, finding his comfort zone after being sidelined with a torn ACL in the 11th game last season. He left early in the opening week loss to San Diego State with an unspecified injury, sat out the second game and seemed to be moving OK when he returned last week. He was 17 for 28 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against FAU.

FACTS & FIGURES