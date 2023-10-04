Iowa State extends men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger

AMES, Iowa — T.J. Otzelberger, head men's basketball coach at Iowa State, is sticking around Ames for a few more years.
Otzelberger's contract has been extended through 2029 with a raise coming every year, the university announced Monday.
As of July 1, Otzelberger will be earning $2.5 million, followed by a $100,000 raise each contract year.
Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard praised Otzelberger's coaching in a statement that reads in part:
"In just two years, Coach Otzelberger and his staff have reimagined the Cyclone program while instilling a culture which has led to great success ... The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger's leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase."
Otzelberger has made the tournament in each of his first two seasons, including a trip to the Sweet 16. The Cyclones have the ninth-ranked incoming recruiting class according to 247 Sports.
"This extension allows Iowa State to reward T.J. for the outstanding job he has done first and foremost, while also keeping our promise to him when he was hired. The future of Cyclone Basketball is bright, and I believe even greater success is on the horizon for our program under Coach Otzelberger's direction," Pollard added.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube