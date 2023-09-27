Iowa State prepares for biggest test of season against No. 14 Oklahoma

After getting a bounce back win over Oklahoma State, the Cyclones are looking to keep the momentum going when they head to Norman to face No. 14 Oklahoma.

AMES, Iowa — For the first time since 2020, Iowa State has started off Big 12 play with a win. This weekend, they'll face their toughest challenge yet with the 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

OU is a veteran team with the both the top offense and defense in the Big 12. Led by senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the sooners are off to a perfect 4-0 start.

What makes this game even more challenging is that it's on the road. Oklahoma also has a tendency to play with a quick tempo, which means communication will be key for Iowa State.

"That's the golden ticket in this one, you know," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "I mean, just the ability to weather the storm early. You know, you're talking about the environment. You're talking about both on offense and defense that live on, you know putting the pressure on you from the time you start the football game and special teams, you know, they've got homerun hitters, the kickoff returner and punt returner. They've got great specialists. So, you know, you're going to be challenged from the get-go."

"Communication's got to be key all around the board for the offensive lineman to me, and especially the receivers and running backs," quarterback Rocco Becht said. "In practice, we're blaring music, everybody's loud. Those are ways that we prepare for this game."

The team is coming into the game with some newfound confidence, thanks to last week's win over Oklahoma State which resulted in some individual honors for a couple of players.

Kicker Chase Contreraz was named as the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and Rocco Becht earned the title of Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club.

The series between Iowa State and Oklahoma has been dominated by the Sooners. But in their final meeting as Big 12 opponents, the Cyclones will try and break their three-game losing streak against OU with a win on Saturday.

Iowa State (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 14 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Oklahoma by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 79-7-2.

𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸



🔘 348 passing yds.

🔘 27-of-38

🔘 3 TDs

🔘 0 INTshttps://t.co/XgKfN6ZH57



🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/57Mf1mlNVW — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 26, 2023





WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma appears to be back on track after a 6-7 season last year, but the Sooners can't afford to slip against Iowa State before a showdown with Texas in Dallas next week. The Cyclones upset the Sooners in 2017 and 2020. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is starting to generate some hype as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Iowa State is coming off a win over Oklahoma State that saw the offense lend support its impressive defense.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State run defense vs. Oklahoma's run game. The Sooners are averaging a solid 157.8 yards rushing, but they are averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. They rotate four backs, and three have started. Iowa State is allowing just 115.2 yards rushing per contest. If the Sooners struggle to get the run game going, it could make things tougher for Gabriel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: QB Rocco Becht passed for career bests of 348 yards and three touchdowns last week against Oklahoma State. He'll be challenged by a defense that ranks second nationally with just 8.5 points per game allowed.

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman has emerged as one of the nation's best. He had team highs of 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss against Cincinnati. He leads the Big 12 in tackles and ranks second in the league and fourth nationally with eight tackles for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES