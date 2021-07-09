Preview, how to watch: Iowa vs. Iowa State game on Saturday

Here's how you can catch the Hawkeyes and Cyclones this weekend.

AMES, Iowa — For the 68th time in each program's history, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones will face-off in a battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

Iowa vs. Iowa State is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. national matchup on Saturday, from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Adding to the intensity of the rivalry are the rankings for both teams entering Week 2 of the college football season.

The Cyclones are ranked as the ninth-best team in the country while the Hawkeyes sit at No.10.

This marks the first time both teams are ranked top-10 in the AP polls in Cy-Hawk series history.

This will be the second-straight home game for Iowa State who is previously coming off a narrow 16-10 win over FCS opponent Northern Iowa in Week 1.

Iowa started their season with a 34-6 win against formerly ranked No.17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes have won the last five matchups against the Cyclones, including an 18-17 win on September 14, 2019.

How to watch:

You can watch the Hawkeyes and Cyclones game through a livestream on your desktop or mobile device.

Open your preferred browser and enter espn.com/watch or abc.com/watch-live/abc.