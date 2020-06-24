Former player, alumnus chosen as Augustana's head men's basketball coach

Steve Schafer, from Batavia, Illinois, is set to become the program's 16th head men's basketball coach, slotted to replace Grey Giovanie who retired on May 5, 2020.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 2001 graduate and former player in the program was chosen as Augustana College's new head men's basketball coach.

"I am honored to be selected as the next head men's basketball coach at Augustana College," Schafer said in a statement. "I am elated to be back home where it all began for me 20 years ago and cannot wait to get started."

Schafer is coming from a five-year career as the head men's basketball coach and director of athletics at Benedictine-Mesa University in Mesa, Arizona. According to a statement from Dave Wrath, Augustana Associate Director of Athletics, Schafer took Benedictine-Mesa's athletic department from 60 student-athletes and eight club sports to 325 student-athletes and 13 intercollegiate varsity programs.

Before revamping the athletics program at Benedictine-Mesa, Schafer was the head men's basketball coach at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri. Schafer also spent two years as the assistant men's basketball coach at the Benedictine campus in Lisle, Illinois and was the assistant coach at North Park and Wayne State.

Schafer graduated from Augie in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications. He was a member of the Augustana men's basketball team from 1997 through 2000 but saw limited playing time due to injuries, the statement said.