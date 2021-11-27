x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

No. 13 Iowa State women beat UMass, win Gulf Coast Showcase

Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late and Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points as the Cyclones took down the Minutewomen.

ESTERO, Fla. — Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and No. 13 Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts 76-71 to win the Gulf Coast Showcase. 

Iowa State (7-0), which played its third game in as many nights and its fourth in a week, nearly ran out of gas with only seven available players. 

Destiny Philoxy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Minutewomen within a point with 2:59 to play. 

Ashley Joens answered with a 3 and they got no closer. 

Sam Breen had 21 points and 12 rebounds for UMass (7-1). 

RELATED: No. 13 Iowa State women bury Penn State with 18 3-pointers

RELATED: Iowa State women top Charlotte 75-59 in Gulf Coast Showcase

WATCH | Matt Campbell's teary goodbye to Iowa State Cyclone seniors at Jack Trice Stadium 

In Other News

Sportscast November 27, 2021