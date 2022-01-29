x
Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25

The Cyclones topped TCU 93-70 Saturday.

AMES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 8, 2021.

Iowa State has climbed to No. 6 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. 

That is the best ranking for the program in 20 years and it comes with big games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma this week. 

South Carolina remained a unanimous No 1 in the poll, followed by Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana. No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow Iowa State while Michigan fell from fourth to ninth after two losses. UConn dropped two spots to No. 10. 

