CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians have begun removing the scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field as they transition their name to the Guardians.

Crews started dismantling the letters Tuesday, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team.

Crews began to remove the script Indians sign at Progressive Field today.



The American League franchise had been known as the Indians since 1915 but announced earlier this year it was changing its name in a move prompted by a national reckoning on racist names and symbols.

The removal of the letters is expected to take most of this week. The team will place the sign in storage while evaluating options for a permanent spot for it.

Cleveland's sign dismantling comes on the anniversary of losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Chicago Cubs on Nov. 2, 2016.

Coincidence? Probably, but that series was another reminder of a moment when Cleveland came close to celebrating its first baseball championship since 1948.

The 73-year drought is the longest in Major League Baseball.

The formerly-known Cleveland baseball team has had success in recent decades after going 41 years without a playoff birth from 1954-1995.

Cleveland finished with four-straight 90-plus win seasons from 2016-19, and they've made the postseason 12 times since 1995.

Three of those playoff appearances, including 2016, resulted in World Series losses.