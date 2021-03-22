x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Sports

Clark shines in her NCAA Tournament debut, Iowa eases by CMU

Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Credit: Getty Images
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 21: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes controls the ball during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Monika Czinano also scored 23 points, and No. 5 seed Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan 87-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Clark was held to two points in the third quarter but teammate McKenna Warnock, who was scoreless in the first half, scored 11 straight Iowa points — capped by a 3-pointer to give the Hawkeyes a 63-52 lead. 

Clark scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to start Iowa’s 8-3 run to build an 18-point lead. Micaela Kelly finished with 23 points in 27 minutes for Central Michigan.

Related Articles