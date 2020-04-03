Chicago State's men's basketball not traveling due to virus

The school said in a statement that it was making the move with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.”

CHICAGO — Chicago State University said its men's basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference games this week and its women's team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

The school said in a statement that it was making the move with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.”

The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States. Chicago State said it is also evaluating whether to attend next week's WAC tournament in Las Vegas.