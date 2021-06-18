x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Sports

Chicago Bears confirm bid to buy horse track site

The Arlington Racecourse is about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field.
Soldier Field renovations

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a suburban horse racing track, suggesting a willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium. 

Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said on Thursday, June 17 that the club wants to purchase the track in Arlington Heights, about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field. 

Phillips says the Bears have an “obligation to explore every possible option” to seek the best for the organization's future. 

Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is committed to keeping the team in place.

Related Articles