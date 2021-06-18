Chicago Bears confirm bid to buy horse track site

The Arlington Racecourse is about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a suburban horse racing track, suggesting a willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.

Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said on Thursday, June 17 that the club wants to purchase the track in Arlington Heights, about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field.

Phillips says the Bears have an “obligation to explore every possible option” to seek the best for the organization's future.