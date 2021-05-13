x
Chicago Bears 2021 Schedule

Check out the schedule and get tickets!
Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — The 2021 Chicago Bears schedule is out! 

In-person attendance will be allowed, and tickets are on sale. As part of their pandemic response, Soldier Field has made some changes. Fans will only be allowed to enter with a mobile ticket. Concession stands are running with touchless points of sale and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the stadium.  

You can check on health and safety protocols at Soldier Field here.

Bears 2021 Schedule

Bold indicates a home game at Soldier Field

Preseason

Saturday, Aug. 14 at noon vs. Miami Dolphins - tickets

Saturday, Aug. 21 at noon vs.  Buffalo Bills - tickets

Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans - tickets

Regular season

Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:20 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams - tickets

Sunday, Sept. 19 at noon vs. Cincinnati Bengals - tickets 

Sunday, Sept. 26 at noon vs. Cleveland Browns - tickets 

Sunday, Oct. 3 at noon vs. Detroit Lions  - tickets 

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders - tickets 

Sunday, Oct. 17 at noon vs. Green Bay Packers  - tickets 

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - tickets 

Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon vs. San Francisco 49ers  - tickets 

Monday, Nov. 8 at 7:15 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - tickets 

Sunday, Nov. 21 at noon vs. Baltimore Ravens  - tickets 

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. vs. Detroit Lions - tickets 

Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon vs. Arizona Cardinals  - tickets 

Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers - tickets 

Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings  - tickets 

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks - tickets 

Sunday, Jan. 2 at noon vs. New York Giants  - tickets 

Sunday, Jan. 9 at noon vs. Minnesota Vikings - tickets 

Players to watch: 

The Chicago Bears have three team members from Illinois and Iowa Schools.

