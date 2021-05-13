Chicago Bears 2021 Schedule

CHICAGO — The 2021 Chicago Bears schedule is out!
In-person attendance will be allowed, and tickets are on sale. As part of their pandemic response, Soldier Field has made some changes. Fans will only be allowed to enter with a mobile ticket. Concession stands are running with touchless points of sale and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the stadium.
Bears 2021 Schedule
Bold indicates a home game at Soldier Field
Preseason
Saturday, Aug. 14 at noon vs. Miami Dolphins - tickets
Saturday, Aug. 21 at noon vs. Buffalo Bills - tickets
Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans - tickets
Regular season
Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:20 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams - tickets
Sunday, Sept. 19 at noon vs. Cincinnati Bengals - tickets
Sunday, Sept. 26 at noon vs. Cleveland Browns - tickets
Sunday, Oct. 3 at noon vs. Detroit Lions - tickets
Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders - tickets
Sunday, Oct. 17 at noon vs. Green Bay Packers - tickets
Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - tickets
Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon vs. San Francisco 49ers - tickets
Monday, Nov. 8 at 7:15 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - tickets
Sunday, Nov. 21 at noon vs. Baltimore Ravens - tickets
Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. vs. Detroit Lions - tickets
Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon vs. Arizona Cardinals - tickets
Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers - tickets
Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings - tickets
Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks - tickets
Sunday, Jan. 2 at noon vs. New York Giants - tickets
Sunday, Jan. 9 at noon vs. Minnesota Vikings - tickets
Players to watch:
The Chicago Bears have three team members from Illinois and Iowa Schools.
- James Daniels #68 - from University of Iowa
- David Montgomery #32 - from Iowa State
- Tre Roberson #31 - from Illinois State