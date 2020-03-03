Chasson Randle signs with the Golden State Warriors

"Randle, 27, owns career NBA averages of 5.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 13.9 minutes in 75 games (two starts) over two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. The 6’2” guard spent the first part of the 2019-20 campaign with the Tianjin Pioneers of the Chinese Basketball Association, tallying averages of 24.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 32.6 minutes over 23 games."