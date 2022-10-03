Central DeWitt defeats Assumption, advances to 3A State Championship

The Sabers are just one win away from capturing their first state title since 1981.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central DeWitt boys basketball is heading to the 3A State Championship following a 70-46 win over Assumption on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was the third time the MAC rivals faced off this season with both teams splitting road wins in the two previous contests.

The Sabers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and would never look back, cruising to their first state championship game since 2014.

That '14 team finished as the runner-up and caught the eye of many young players in the community. Among those inspired was senior Shawn Gilbert.

The 6-foot-9 forward nearly outscored the entire Knights team by himself with a game-high 32 points while shooting 11-of-14 from the field.

"We're always going to be remembered for this," Gilbert said. "It sets a great example for little kids, 'cause they're going to want to do it someday too. I remember looking up at the 2014 class and was like, 'I want to be them.'"

It's been a strong season for the Sabers (20-6) who are just one win away from winning their second title in school history and their first since 1981.

"This means a lot to our community (and) to our players. It's just an exciting time right now." said Sabers head coach Marty Marshall.