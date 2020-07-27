CCIW, Augustana postpones all fall sports amid pandemic

Augustana College, part of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), is postponing all fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Augustana College, part of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), is postponing all fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CCIW unanimously voted to postpone fall sports competitions and championships affecting football, women’s volleyball, men and women’s soccer, men and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

Fall sports teams are still allowed to practice.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for our fall sports student-athletes and coaches, but considering the current state of the national public health situation, this announcement should not come as a complete surprise,” said Mike Zapolski, Augustana director of athletics in a statement.

“I anticipate that our fall sports programs will plan to practice and train in the weeks ahead with the hope of being able to conduct competition during the spring.”

CCIW is expected to decide at a later date the option for cross country, soccer, football and women’s volleyball to compete in the spring.

CCIW is expected to make a decision on winter sports in the coming weeks.