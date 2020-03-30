Burlington junior golfer to take second swing at Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals in 2021

After qualifying for the second time, Mateo Rascon will have to wait until 2021 to best his second place finish in 2017.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — April in Augusta will look just a bit different this year. The iconic magnolias are in full bloom, but The Masters Tournament has been postponed.

"You just know you're playing where so many professionals, and great players and greatest of all time have stepped foot and it's just like 'Wow!'" said Mateo Rascon.

Rascon is no stranger to Augusta National Golf Club. He competed at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals held at the course in 2017. He finished in second in his age group.

"Second I definitely was't satisfied with," said Rascon. "Golf I really wanna go far in life with so it was kind of like I want to go back and I want to do it again but I definitely want to try to get first this time."

Mateo qualified again for the finals this year.

"I've been thinking about it every day ever since I won at Colorado," said Rascon about where he clinched his spot at Augusta. "It's been on my mind everyday."

That drive has pushed him to work harder than ever.

"I work probably four or five times a week in the past month or two months with my coach so it's definitely a lot," said Rascon. "You have to be like on your game the whole time. You have to take a deep breath before each shot."

His prep won't be stopping anytime soon.

"I was definitely pretty disappointed but I look at is as I have a lot more time to practice." said Rascon.

The National Finals for this year have been pushed to 2021. Golfers who qualified in 2020 will be allowed to compete in the age group that they qualified in regardless of their age next year.

"We have a countdown on my refrigerator to it," said Rascon. "But we gotta change it now."

While the countdown will be for next April, Mateo knows the hard work is worth the payoff.