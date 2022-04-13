Bubba Watson to play in John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson said he plans to play in the 2022 John Deere Classic.
Watson announced his summer schedule via Twitter on Wednesday, saying some of his plans could be subject to change — pending qualifications for the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
Watson is coming off a 39th place finish in this year's Masters Tournament and enters Wednesday listed at No. 68 in the World Golf Rankings. He last played in the JDC in 2017 and finished tied for 39th while shooting nine under par.
The start date for this year's John Deere Classic is moving up a week earlier than usual. It's scheduled for June 27 through July 3, two weeks prior to The Open which begins July 14. The U.S. Open is slated to begin on June 16.
