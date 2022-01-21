Black Hawk College says no fans allowed at home games

MOLINE, Ill. — A new COVID-19 policy at Black Hawk College prevents fans from attending sports games until further notice.
The policy, according to Black Hawk College Athletics, will only apply to the Braves home games. For away games, spectators are encouraged to seek out the opposing team's spectator policy before planning to attend.
But Braves fans don't have to worry about missing out on all the sports action. Home women's basketball, men's basketball and volleyball games can be streamed online here.