x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Black Hawk College says no fans allowed at home games

The policy applies to home sports events at Black Hawk College until further notice.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Basketball resting on court

MOLINE, Ill. — A new COVID-19 policy at Black Hawk College prevents fans from attending sports games until further notice.

The policy, according to Black Hawk College Athletics, will only apply to the Braves home games. For away games, spectators are encouraged to seek out the opposing team's spectator policy before planning to attend.

RELATED: CDC guidance on canceling ‘high-risk’ sports, activities isn't new

But Braves fans don't have to worry about missing out on all the sports action. Home women's basketball, men's basketball and volleyball games can be streamed online here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Sportscast - Thursday, Jan. 20th