Big Ten men's basketball tournament canceled

The remainder of the conference has been canceled.

The Big Ten Conference has canceled the remainder of its Men's Basketball Tournament. The Southeastern Conference and the American Athletic Conference has also cancelled the remainder of their tournaments.

The announcement came just before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 12.

In a statement, the Big Ten Conference said it would use the time to "work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic"

The conference added that the focus would be on the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.

News 8's Sports Director Matt Randazzo went to Indianapolis to cover the March Madness, specifically the Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Had the Hawkeyes won their game on Thursday, the two teams would have played on Friday.

Matt Randazzo and photojournalist Scott Weas were at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday when two teams, Rutgers and Michigan, were practicing. The teams were asked to leave the court, and shortly after that the announcement came that the remaining tournament games would be called off.