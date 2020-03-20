Bettendorf's D.J. Carton to transfer from Ohio State

The freshman guard released a statement saying: "Buckeye Nation, I first want to say thank you to all the Ohio State fans who supported me during the difficult times I went through this season. I also want to thank the University, my teammates, the coaches, and all the staff who went above and beyond to help my family and me this year. After some careful thought and consideration, I have decided to make a fresh start and enter the transfer portal. I wish Coach Holtmann and my teammates the best of luck next year. Please respect my decision."