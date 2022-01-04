Bettendorf girl qualifies for Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National

Eleven-year-old Liliana Graham shows how she earned the right to play at Augusta National.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — For most golfers, they only dream of one day playing on some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world. For 11-year-old Liliana Graham, that dream is now a reality.

"I think it's pretty amazing because not a lot of people get to go," Liliana said.

Graham qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National on April 3.

"Even to this day, I don't really know how to explain my emotions at the time. And I mean, my wife was, you know, just yeah, she started crying was pretty emotional. It was an amazing golf achievement for a kid," added Liliana's Dad, Keith Graham.

Liliana performed better than 36 other girls to secure her spot in the finals, becoming the only girl from Iowa to qualify for the event.

"I try not to be nervous as much because I thought that would mess up my routine. And I was pretty excited when I won because I knew I could win, but I didn't think I was actually going to win. So I thought it was pretty amazing," Liliana said.