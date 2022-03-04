11-year-old Bettendorf girl places third at Drive, Chip, and Putt

Liliana Graham was the only girl from Iowa to qualify for the finals.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — 11-year-old Bettendorf native, Liliana Graham tied for third place in the national Drive, Chip, and Putt competition.

Graham was in fifth place after the drive competition and finished second place in the chipping competition to take the lead. In the putting competition, she finished eighth to put her in a tie for third overall.

"I was nervous before I started but when I started practicing I wasn't nervous. Going into the putt I did know I was in first place, and I knew I could do it. It was just the 15 footer that got me. I think it's pretty cool because I tied for third and was the only one from Iowa except another kid." said Graham.

Graham was the only girl from Iowa to qualify for the finals.