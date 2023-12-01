x
Basketball

The Score | Week 2 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

Friday night basketball is back in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 2.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above has highlights from Jan. 12. 

School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means! 

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX

  • Geneseo @ United Township
  • Sterling @ Rock Island
  • Galesburg @ Quincy
  • Alleman @ Moline

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

  • Erie-Prophetstown @ Riverdale
  • Rockridge @ Morrison 
  • Orion @ Monmouth-Roseville 
  • Princeton @ Sterling Newman
  • Peru St. Bede @ Bureau Valley
  • Kewanee @ Hall

LINCOLN TRAIL

  • Stark County @ Wethersfield
  • Ridgewood @ Galva
  • A-town @ Mercer County
  • Princeville @ Knoxville
  • United @ West Central 

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

  • Polo @ Fulton
  • River Ridge @ West Carroll

Girls

  • Rock Falls @ North Boone

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

  • Davenport Central @ Assumption
  • Bettendorf @ Davenport West
  • Clinton @ Central Dewitt
  • Pleasant Valley @ Muscatine

RIVER VALLEY

  • Monticello (8-2) @ Maquoketa (8-2)
  • Camanche (6-4) @ Northeast (5-8)
  • Wilton (8-2) @ West Liberty (4-7)
  • Durant (4-8) @ West Branch (3-8)

TRI-RIVERS

  • Prince of Peace @ Lisbon
  • Midland @ Calamus Wheatland

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

  • Mediapolis (7-4) @ Danville (9-3)
  • Burlington Notre Dame (9-4) @ Van Buren (3-7)
  • New London (8-4) @ Central Lee (2-10)
  • Louisa Muscatine (6-7) @ Columbus (2-11)
  • Holy Trinity (4-8) @ West Burlington (10-0)
  • Waco (11-0) @ Wapello (3-8)
  • Burlington @ Fort Madison

Girls

MAC

  • Assumption @ Davenport Central
  • Davenport North @ North Scott
  •  Clinton @ Central Dewitt
  •  Muscatine @ West Liberty

RIVER VALLEY

  • Monticello (8-3) @ Maquoketa (6-4) 
  • Camanche (3-9) @ Northeast (5-5)
  • Durant (2-8) @ West Branch (3-8)
  • Wilton (5-6) @ West Liberty (7-4)

TRI-RIVERS

  • Prince of Peace @ Lisbon
  • Midland (4-8) @ Calamus-Wheatland (10-4)

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

  • Mediapolis (9-2) @ Danville (5-7)
  • Burlington Notre Dame (10-4) @ Van Buren (2-7)
  • New London (0-13) @ Central Lee (4-7)
  • Louisa-Muscatine (5-9) @ Columbus (6-8)
  • Holy Trinity (6-5) @ West Burlington (8-2)
  • Waco (10-2) @ Wapello ( 6-6)
  • Fort Madison @ Burlington

