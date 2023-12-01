The Score | Week 2 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

Friday night basketball is back in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above has highlights from Jan. 12.

School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel.

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX



Geneseo @ United Township

Sterling @ Rock Island

Galesburg @ Quincy

Alleman @ Moline

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

Erie-Prophetstown @ Riverdale

Rockridge @ Morrison

Orion @ Monmouth-Roseville

Princeton @ Sterling Newman

Peru St. Bede @ Bureau Valley

Kewanee @ Hall

LINCOLN TRAIL

Stark County @ Wethersfield

Ridgewood @ Galva

A-town @ Mercer County

Princeville @ Knoxville

United @ West Central

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

Polo @ Fulton

River Ridge @ West Carroll

Girls

Rock Falls @ North Boone

DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel:

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

Davenport Central @ Assumption

Bettendorf @ Davenport West

Clinton @ Central Dewitt

Pleasant Valley @ Muscatine

RIVER VALLEY

Monticello (8-2) @ Maquoketa (8-2)

Camanche (6-4) @ Northeast (5-8)

Wilton (8-2) @ West Liberty (4-7)

Durant (4-8) @ West Branch (3-8)

TRI-RIVERS

Prince of Peace @ Lisbon

Midland @ Calamus Wheatland

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

Mediapolis (7-4) @ Danville (9-3)

Burlington Notre Dame (9-4) @ Van Buren (3-7)

New London (8-4) @ Central Lee (2-10)

Louisa Muscatine (6-7) @ Columbus (2-11)

Holy Trinity (4-8) @ West Burlington (10-0)

Waco (11-0) @ Wapello (3-8)

Burlington @ Fort Madison

Girls

MAC

Assumption @ Davenport Central

Davenport North @ North Scott

Clinton @ Central Dewitt

Muscatine @ West Liberty

RIVER VALLEY

Monticello (8-3) @ Maquoketa (6-4)

Camanche (3-9) @ Northeast (5-5)

Durant (2-8) @ West Branch (3-8)

Wilton (5-6) @ West Liberty (7-4)

TRI-RIVERS

Prince of Peace @ Lisbon

Midland (4-8) @ Calamus-Wheatland (10-4)

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE