The Score | Week 2 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.
News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel.
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys
WESTERN BIG SIX
- Geneseo @ United Township
- Sterling @ Rock Island
- Galesburg @ Quincy
- Alleman @ Moline
THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)
- Erie-Prophetstown @ Riverdale
- Rockridge @ Morrison
- Orion @ Monmouth-Roseville
- Princeton @ Sterling Newman
- Peru St. Bede @ Bureau Valley
- Kewanee @ Hall
LINCOLN TRAIL
- Stark County @ Wethersfield
- Ridgewood @ Galva
- A-town @ Mercer County
- Princeville @ Knoxville
- United @ West Central
Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)
- Polo @ Fulton
- River Ridge @ West Carroll
Girls
- Rock Falls @ North Boone
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- Davenport Central @ Assumption
- Bettendorf @ Davenport West
- Clinton @ Central Dewitt
- Pleasant Valley @ Muscatine
RIVER VALLEY
- Monticello (8-2) @ Maquoketa (8-2)
- Camanche (6-4) @ Northeast (5-8)
- Wilton (8-2) @ West Liberty (4-7)
- Durant (4-8) @ West Branch (3-8)
TRI-RIVERS
- Prince of Peace @ Lisbon
- Midland @ Calamus Wheatland
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- Mediapolis (7-4) @ Danville (9-3)
- Burlington Notre Dame (9-4) @ Van Buren (3-7)
- New London (8-4) @ Central Lee (2-10)
- Louisa Muscatine (6-7) @ Columbus (2-11)
- Holy Trinity (4-8) @ West Burlington (10-0)
- Waco (11-0) @ Wapello (3-8)
- Burlington @ Fort Madison
Girls
MAC
- Assumption @ Davenport Central
- Davenport North @ North Scott
- Clinton @ Central Dewitt
- Muscatine @ West Liberty
RIVER VALLEY
- Monticello (8-3) @ Maquoketa (6-4)
- Camanche (3-9) @ Northeast (5-5)
- Durant (2-8) @ West Branch (3-8)
- Wilton (5-6) @ West Liberty (7-4)
TRI-RIVERS
- Prince of Peace @ Lisbon
- Midland (4-8) @ Calamus-Wheatland (10-4)
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- Mediapolis (9-2) @ Danville (5-7)
- Burlington Notre Dame (10-4) @ Van Buren (2-7)
- New London (0-13) @ Central Lee (4-7)
- Louisa-Muscatine (5-9) @ Columbus (6-8)
- Holy Trinity (6-5) @ West Burlington (8-2)
- Waco (10-2) @ Wapello ( 6-6)
- Fort Madison @ Burlington