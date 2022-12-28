x
Shannon leads Illinois against Bethune-Cookman following 22-point showing

Illinois hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois' 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.
Credit: AP
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., center, heads to the basket as Missouri's Nick Honor (10) and Aidan Shaw (23) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois' 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Shannon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Dylan Robertson is averaging 7.4 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

