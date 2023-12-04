Former United Township coach selected to lead Bettendorf girls basketball

The announcement comes three weeks after Webber resigned from United Township.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Three weeks after resigning from United Township, Ryan Webber has been selected to be the new head coach for the Bettendorf girls basketball team.

The decision is still pending board approval, according to the Bettendorf School District.

Webber spent the last eight seasons as the head coach for United Township boys' basketball. Last season, the Panthers finished 25-7, a school record. During his entire time at UT, Webber led the team to an "impressive" 145-75 record.

The longtime Western Big 6 coach, who actually lives in Bettendorf already with his family, is making his jump to the MAC to continue spending time with his family, with the possibility of coaching his daughters.

According to Webber, the decision to leave UT came from his personal life — he needed to go back to being a dad to be more active in his kids' lives and help his wife with parenting.