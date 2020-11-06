Iron sharpens iron: How two D1-bound basketball players are helping each other's game

Before hitting the college circuit, they're getting some last minute work in.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — At 3:00 p.m. on a Monday at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, you'll find two friends hard at work in the far left corner.

"We grew up together, we played baseball together," said Ty Anderson, a Northern Iowa basketball recruit. . "We've always just had that chip on our shoulder trying to make each other better."

Those two friends are Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera and North Scott's Ty Anderson.

"We just started texting each other like 'Hey, let's get in the gym,'" said Isaiah Rivera, a Colorado State basketball commit. "Ever since then, about a month or so ago, we've been working together every single day."

Day after day, ball after ball, and shot after shot, they've been helping each other before they both head off to play Division I basketball, Ty at UNI and Isaiah at Colorado State.

"We start with a warmup, get some ball handling, get a lot of shots up, play one on one, and then go lift." said Rivera.

Their game has been growing in so many ways since joining forces.

"Just finishing at the rim, ball handling is a lot better, we've been doing a lot of shooting drills," said Anderson. "Everything just has been getting a lot better."

Rivera agreed.

"Iron sharpens iron and you got to be around those type of people to get better," said Rivera.

There's no going easy on each other for these two.

"If someone's up one and they're about to win, no easy lay ups and there might be some slapping going on."

"There's definitely a lot of competition," added Anderson. "We're the same person on and off the court."

On the court, you'll hear a whole lot of trash talk

"Just 'You can't guard me', stuff like that," said Anderson. "Yelling out the score. Making sure he knows."

But off it, both Ty and Isaiah admire each others' skill.

"I'd probably take his length," said Rivera. "I feel like even if I'm in his face, he's always going to be able to shoot over me. I'm long but he's super long."

"Just his finishing at the rim," said Anderson.