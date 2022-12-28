Massner and Western Illinois visit South Dakota State

Western Illinois visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Trenton Massner scored 24 points in the Leathernecks' 79-60 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

MACOMB, Ill — Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-4, 1-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-8, 0-1 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Trenton Massner scored 24 points in Western Illinois' 79-60 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 2-1 in home games. South Dakota State is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Leathernecks are 1-0 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois ranks fifth in the Summit shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The Jackrabbits and Leathernecks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Massner is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.