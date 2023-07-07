Lisa Bluder's contract extended through 2029

The Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball coach has held her position for 24 years.

After an NCAA Tournament run and an overall fantastic season, the University of Iowa is extending Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball Coach Lisa Bluder's contract through 2029.

Bluder has held the title for 24 years and is the all-time winningest coach in program history. Her position was endowed in 2021 by P. Sue Beckwith, MD, one of UI's "most generous supporters." Beckwith was a four-year letter-winner with the team from 1976-1980.

Under Bluder's leadership, the Hawkeyes have made 21 postseason appearances in 23 seasons, 17 NCAA and four WNIT. That includes NCAA Tournament berths in 13 of the last 15 seasons. Iowa has advanced to 15 consecutive postseason tournaments, 13 NCAA and two WNIT.

Bluder has been recognized as Big Ten Coach of the Year three times and was recognized as the Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2019.

Speaking of fantastic seasons, the Hawkeyes made it to the 2023 Final Four for the first time since 1993 — making their first-ever appearance in the National Championship game against LSU. Two players under Bluder's guidance have been named National Player of the Year: Caitlin Clark in 2023 and Megan Gustafson in 2019.

Four of her mentors have made it to All-America status a total of six times over the last nine seasons: Samantha Logic, 2015; Gustafson, 2018 & 2019; Kathleen Doyle, 2020; Clark, 2022 & 2023.

In the last five years, Bluder has coached her teams to Big Ten Tournament championships three times. Her career wins have notched 850. She surpassed C. Vivian Stringing in the 2022-2023 season as the all-time winningest coach in conference history.