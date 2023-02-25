Joens scores 22 points to lead Iowa St. women past TCU 84-56

AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and 20th-ranked Iowa State took control near the end of the second quarter and went on to beat TCU for an 84-56 win on Saturday.
Joens entered with 2,880 career points, putting her 18th in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history for career scoring.
Reserve Morgan Kane scored 17 points and Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan each added 12 for the Cyclones (18-8, 10-6 Big 12), who have won three of four after a three-game losing streak.
Tomi Taiwo scored 13 for TCU (7-20, 1-15), which was in search of its first conference road win and now has lost two straight.
Taiwo made a pair of foul shots to give TCU a 17-15 lead 2:48 before the end of the first quarter. From there, the Cyclones proceeded to outscore the Horned Frogs 32-7 to close the first half for a 47-24 lead. The onslaught continued as Iowa State outscored TCU 23-10 in the third and then doubled score early in the fourth 72-36.
TCU travels to play Texas Tech on Wednesday. Iowa State takes on Kansas on the road on Wednesday.
