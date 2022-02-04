Iowa's Keegan Murray wins Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award

Murray is only the second player in Division I history to amass more than 800 points, 60 blocks, and 60 3-pointers in a single season.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray was named the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Murray is the first Big Ten player and Hawkeye to win the award, which honors the best power forward in men’s college basketball.

The Cedar Rapids native totaled 822 points, 303 rebounds, 68 blocks, 66 3-point field goals, 52 assists, and 45 steals during his sophomore season.

He declared for the NBA draft on Tuesday, set to take place in June.