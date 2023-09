The internationally-known team will bring their talents to Vibrant Arena on Jan. 8.

MOLINE, Ill. — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their talents to Moline on their upcoming world tour.

The team of performers known for acrobatic dunks, trick shots and other feats of basketball skill will be performing at Vibrant Arena on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $33 and will go on sale on Sept. 25. They will be available to buy on Ticketmaster.