Report: Detroit Pistons decline Luka Garza's $1.56M option for 2022-23

The former Hawkeye started five games for the Pistons last year, and was a standout for the team's G-League affiliate.

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have declined Luka Garza's team option, making the former Hawkeye basketball legend an NBA free agent, according to a report.

The Athletic's James Edwards III tweeted the news Tuesday night.

"Sources: The Pistons will not pick up the team options of Frank Jackson, Luka Garza and Carsen Edwards," he said.

Spotrac notes the team option was worth $1.56 million.

Garza was picked in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and spent most of the year with Detroit's G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. He played in 32 NBA games last year — with five starts — averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

For the Cruise, he averaged 20.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Luka's father, Frank, appeared to confirm the news with a tweet of his own.