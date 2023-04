Caitlin Clark has made the most 3s in a single tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Iowa's Caitlin Clark smashed two more records in the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon against the LSU Tigers.

Clark broke the single tournament record for most 3-point field goals made with 24 AND the single tournament record for most points scored with 178 points.

The Tigers topped the Hawks 102-85 in the end.