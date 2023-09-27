Caitlin Clark appears in new ad for Nike Basketball

The Iowa women's basketball team will begin their regular season on Nov. 6 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

As of Wednesday, though, she can add another accolade to her list: star of a Nike ad.

Clark appears in a new Nike Basketball ad posted Wednesday morning on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

"My favorite piece of Nike Tech is definitely the top," Clark says in the ad. "I'll probably go with gray because you can match it with anything, any shoes – I'm a big shoe person. I think it's an everyday piece that you can wear to really whatever you want."

Before you build something new, you have to break some ground. This is #NikeTech 👷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zTrVGtS6yY — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 27, 2023

"Nike Tech" is described by the brand as a line made of lightweight fleece designed to keep athletes warm, without adding bulk to the design. The line boasts "elevated silhouettes" that can be worn "whether you're heading to the red carpet or lounging on the couch", according to Nike's website.

This isn't the first time Nike and Clark have crossed paths: Nike signed Clark to a name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorship deal last October, making her just one of five student-athletes to join Nike's first NIL basketball class.

Aside from her future with Nike, Clark has plenty to look forward to: The Hawkeyes begin preseason play against DePaul on Oct. 15.