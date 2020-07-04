Beyond the Baseline: How Jeff Parsons is keeping Wethersfield connected

It's a welcome distraction for the community, but also a way to for Coach Parsons to stay busy during a tough time.

KEWANEE, Ill — During basketball season, Wethersfield School District Head Coach and Athletic Director Jeff Parsons is used to being the one interviewed. But now, he's the one asking questions.

Whether he's motivating his players before a big game or recapping a big win, Parsons always knows the right thing to say.

"It's tough times, we're all learning," said Parsons. "We're just trying to stay in contact and do the best we can during this situation. There's not much we can do about it, so we just gotta stay positive and keep moving forward."

To do that, Coach Parsons has started his own podcast called "Beyond the Baseline with Coach P".

"I look at it as if I'm a community member that wants to know how these people are doing, what would I want to know?" said Parsons.

Coach Parsons interviews former Flying Geese who have gone on to do great things, like Trey Hannam. It's a welcome distraction for the community.

"I just wanna keep everyone together as best I can because it's a tough time." said Parsons.

But it also keeps him busy.

"There are different things you can do to stay busy but this podcast has really helped," said Parsons. "It's keeping my mind off of things because without it I'm not sure what I'd be doing."

Even when school and sports get rolling eventually, count on more chats with Coach P.

"I'd like to keep this going," said Parsons. "It's been a lot of fun for me."