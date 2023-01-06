Week 1 | Games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

MOLINE, Ill. — School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.
News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel.
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Illinois games
Boys
WESTERN BIG SIX
- Rock Island (11-5) vs. No. 10 Quincy (12-2)
- No. 5 Moline (12-2) vs. United Township (12-3)
- Alleman (4-11) vs. Galesburg (4-13)
- Geneseo (0-13) vs. Sterling (13-3)
THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)
- Sherrard (5-6) vs. Erie Prophetstown
- Orion (8-8) vs. Riverdale (10-6)
- Monmouth-Roseville (10-7) vs. Princeville (8-6)
- Hall vs. Newman (13-4)
- Kewanee (6-5) vs. Bureau Valley (4-11)
- Princeton (14-0) vs. Mendota
LINCOLN TRAIL
- ROWVA/Williamsfield (10-4) vs. Princeville (8-6)
- West Central (1-14) vs. Galva (0-16)
- United (7-9) vs. Knoxville (8-6)
- Wethersfield (7-7) vs. Annawan (5-12)
- Stark County (4-7) vs. Mercer County (8-4)
- A-Town (0-13) vs. Ridgewood (4-12)
BIG NORTHERN
- Byron vs. Rock Falls
Girls
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI (NORTH, SOUTH, WEST)
- Milledgeville vs. Eastland
- River Ridge vs. Warren
- West Carroll vs. East Dubuque
- Stockton vs. Galena
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- Davenport North (3-6) vs. Davenport Central (5-4)
- Davenport West (4-4) vs. Muscatine (3-4)
- Assumption (5-3) vs. Bettendorf (8-3)
- North Scott (6-2) vs. Clinton (0-9)
- Pleasant Valley (5-3) vs. Central DeWitt (3-5)
TRI-RIVERS
- Easton Valley (4-4) vs. Central City
- Calamus Wheatland (2-7) vs. North Linn
- Prince of Peace (7-2) vs. Alburnett
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- West Burlington (8-0) vs. Danville (7-2)
- Burlington ND (7-2) vs. New London (6-3)
- Van Buren vs. MEPO (4-3)
- Wapello (3-6) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (5-6)
Girls
MAC
- Central vs. North
- Muscatine vs. Davenport West
- Bettendorf vs. Assumption
- North Scott vs. Clinton
- Central DeWitt vs. Pleasant Valley
RIVER VALLEY
- Northeast vs. West Liberty
TRI-RIVERS
- Easton Valley vs. Central City
- Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Linn
- Prince of Peace vs. Alburnett
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- West Burlington (7-1) vs. Danville (5-5)
- Burlington Notre Dame (7-3) vs. New London (0-11)
- Van Buren (1-6) vs. MEPO (6-1)
- Wapello (4-6) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (5-7)