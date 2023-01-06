Week 1 | Games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

Friday night basketball is back in full-swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 1.

MOLINE, Ill. — School is back in session for spring 2023, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on its YouTube channel.

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River.

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX



Rock Island (11-5) vs. No. 10 Quincy (12-2)

Quincy (12-2) No. 5 Moline (12-2) vs. United Township (12-3)

Moline (12-2) vs. United Township (12-3) Alleman (4-11) vs. Galesburg (4-13)

Geneseo (0-13) vs. Sterling (13-3)

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

Sherrard (5-6) vs. Erie Prophetstown

Orion (8-8) vs. Riverdale (10-6)

Monmouth-Roseville (10-7) vs. Princeville (8-6)

Hall vs. Newman (13-4)

Kewanee (6-5) vs. Bureau Valley (4-11)

Princeton (14-0) vs. Mendota

LINCOLN TRAIL

ROWVA/Williamsfield (10-4) vs. Princeville (8-6)

West Central (1-14) vs. Galva (0-16)

United (7-9) vs. Knoxville (8-6)

Wethersfield (7-7) vs. Annawan (5-12)

Stark County (4-7) vs. Mercer County (8-4)

A-Town (0-13) vs. Ridgewood (4-12)

BIG NORTHERN

Byron vs. Rock Falls

Girls

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI (NORTH, SOUTH, WEST)

Milledgeville vs. Eastland

River Ridge vs. Warren

West Carroll vs. East Dubuque

Stockton vs. Galena

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

Davenport North (3-6) vs. Davenport Central (5-4)

Davenport West (4-4) vs. Muscatine (3-4)

Assumption (5-3) vs. Bettendorf (8-3)

North Scott (6-2) vs. Clinton (0-9)

Pleasant Valley (5-3) vs. Central DeWitt (3-5)

TRI-RIVERS

Easton Valley (4-4) vs. Central City

Calamus Wheatland (2-7) vs. North Linn

Prince of Peace (7-2) vs. Alburnett

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

West Burlington (8-0) vs. Danville (7-2)

Burlington ND (7-2) vs. New London (6-3)

Van Buren vs. MEPO (4-3)

Wapello (3-6) vs. Louisa-Muscatine (5-6)

Girls

MAC

Central vs. North

Muscatine vs. Davenport West

Bettendorf vs. Assumption

North Scott vs. Clinton

Central DeWitt vs. Pleasant Valley

RIVER VALLEY

Northeast vs. West Liberty

TRI-RIVERS

Easton Valley vs. Central City

Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Linn

Prince of Peace vs. Alburnett

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE