Only 50 fans are allowed in the stands, social distancing is enforced in the bleachers and players wear masks at all times during games.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The sound of squeaking shoes on the hardwood is a reminder that basketball is back in Illinois.

"We're trying to be as normal as we possibly can within the rules," said Michelle Lillis, the athletic director for Rock Island High School. "Everyone's just happy to play again."

After a long wait before this now-shortened season started, Lillis was forced to change up her game plan.

"No locker rooms for us, chairs are definitely socially distanced, masks will be worn, fans are socially distanced as well," Lillis said.

Only 50 fans are allowed in the stands, under the guidelines issued by the state, Lillis said. Each player and coach from Rock Island received two tickets for fans for the home game. The visiting team did not receive tickets for fans, which Lillis said is common among other schools.

Seating is also specifically marked throughout the bleachers.

"There are a lot more can’t seats than there are you can," Lillis said.

Anthony Reese was one of those fans in the stands on Saturday.

"I mean it's been a long time coming especially for these kids," Reese said. "I mean you definitely want these seniors to be able to go out on a high note, being able to play the sport they grew up playing."

Reese said the focus should be on the athletes getting their chance to play.

"If we gotta sacrifice for the kids to get their last ones in, then that's not a problem at all," Reese said.

That sacrifice is one Lillis recognizes for fans who can't attend the games in person.

Instead, the school is offering two live video streams during home games, both are free, for now.

Plus, Ken Jacoby broadcasts an audio-only version of the game live on QC SportsNet, following a tradition of calling play-by-play for Rock Island games for about eight years.

"A lot of people wish they could go to the games, and since they're not able to they're able to stay connected in this way," Jacoby said.

So even though this basketball season looks different, Rocky fans haven't miss their shot to watch.