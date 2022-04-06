Opening week for the QC River Bandits: Here's everything you need to know

The Bandits play their home opener game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday. It's just the start of a lively season at Modern Woodmen Park.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After becoming High-A Central Championship winners in 2021, the Quad Cities River Bandits will enter their regular 2022 season on April 8 with a game against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

The Bandits' championship title came after a winner-take-all Game 5 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels back in September. It's only fitting that the Bandits and Kernels will face off again for the home opener Tuesday, April 12 at Modern Woodmen Park.

It's just the start of a lively season of events and promotions at the ballpark.

“This is my 15th year owning the Bandits, and we’re celebrating with the biggest promotion calendar the team has ever had,” Owner Dave Heller said in the schedule announcement. “A lot of teams do discounted beers on Thursdays, but no one else gives away a free pint glass along with $2 beers. A lot of teams do a t-shirt giveaway, but we’re doing eight of them. And a lot of teams do fireworks nights, but we’re doing thirteen of them ... Add to that five bobblehead giveaways, a replica championship ring giveaway, free Ferris wheel and carousel rides and a bunch of other giveaways, and you have a recipe for a fantastic summer of baseball and fun!”

Here are the exciting promotions taking place during opening week:

Tuesday, April 12: The first game at the Davenport ballpark marks $2 Tuesday and the first t-shirt giveaway of the season. Fans can grab general admission tickets, sodas and hot dogs for just two bucks each.

Wednesday, April 13: The team will unveil its specialty Copa de la Diversion jerseys and give away a 2022 magnet schedule.

Thursday, April 14: Enjoy Thirsty Thursday with the Bandits. The game will feature the first of 11 pint-glass giveaways, $3 Green Tree and $2 domestic drafts.

Friday, April 15: The end of the workweek comes with another magnet schedule and a colorful firework display.

Saturday, April 16: The first pennant giveaway happens this day.

Sunday, April 17: The end of the weekend is also the end of the home streak. The Easter game will feature free general admission for health care workers, $2 bleacher tickets for military members, Bark in the Park, the return of Kids Run the Bases and a freezer giveaway.

Find the Bandits' entire 2022 promotional schedule here. View the game schedule and purchase tickets to events here.