Pandemic playoffs: Tune into News 8 for MLB's Wild Card Series

WQAD will be airing this week's best-of-three wild-card round starting Tuesday! Who's excited to see the Cubs play Wednesday?

All the playoff matchups in Major League Baseball have been set.

The expanded 16-team field was filled out on the final day of this pandemic-altered season. The Milwaukee Brewers got a playoff spot despite a losing record, and so did Houston. The St. Louis Cardinals also advanced with a win.

WQAD will be airing this week's best-of-three wild-card round starting Tuesday with four American League games. The National League games start Wednesday, when the Brewers play at Dodger Stadium.

Tune into News 8 Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. to watch the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Wednesday, Sept. 30th's game is the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 1 p.m.

Thursday's game will also be aired at 1 p.m. but the teams have yet to be decided.

Wild Card Series Game 1#Cubs vs. Marlins



Wed. 9/30 @ 1 p.m. CT

TV: ABC#FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/hADWDNqrSh — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2020

