Pandemic playoffs: Tune into News 8 for MLB's Wild Card Series

All the playoff matchups in Major League Baseball have been set.
The expanded 16-team field was filled out on the final day of this pandemic-altered season. The Milwaukee Brewers got a playoff spot despite a losing record, and so did Houston. The St. Louis Cardinals also advanced with a win.
WQAD will be airing this week's best-of-three wild-card round starting Tuesday with four American League games. The National League games start Wednesday, when the Brewers play at Dodger Stadium.
- Tune into News 8 Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. to watch the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.
- Wednesday, Sept. 30th's game is the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 1 p.m.
- Thursday's game will also be aired at 1 p.m. but the teams have yet to be decided.
