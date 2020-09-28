x
Baseball

Pandemic playoffs: Tune into News 8 for MLB's Wild Card Series

WQAD will be airing this week's best-of-three wild-card round starting Tuesday! Who's excited to see the Cubs play Wednesday?

All the playoff matchups in Major League Baseball have been set. 

The expanded 16-team field was filled out on the final day of this pandemic-altered season. The Milwaukee Brewers got a playoff spot despite a losing record, and so did Houston. The St. Louis Cardinals also advanced with a win. 

WQAD will be airing this week's best-of-three wild-card round starting Tuesday with four American League games. The National League games start Wednesday, when the Brewers play at Dodger Stadium.

  • Tune into News 8 Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. to watch the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. 
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30th's game is the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 1 p.m.
  • Thursday's game will also be aired at 1 p.m. but the teams have yet to be decided.

Check back here for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

